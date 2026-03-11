Tankers in Iraqi Waters Were Blown Up

Two foreign tankers carrying Iraqi fuel oil were subjected to unidentified attacks inside territorial waters, causing them to catch fire, Iraq’s director general of the General Company for Ports, Farhan al-Fartousi, told Reuters on Wednesday.

If this proves nothing else, it proves Iranian terrorists must be stopped. They will blow up the world if not stopped. Believe them when they tell you they blow up Israel and the US. They’re religious fanatics and will use nuclear weapons to destroy millions of people if they can.

One widely circulated video of the fiery assault was shared by the Iraqi news channel Sabreen News. The footage showed a large vessel engulfed in flames, with heavy black smoke billowing high above the water.

Iraqi officials later told Reuters that boats packed with explosives struck two fuel tankers in the area. The vessels were operating along one of the busiest oil shipping routes in the world.

According to officials, one of the vessels flying the Australian flag was struck near Khor Al-Zubair Port. The attack occurred in a loading area within Iraqi territorial waters, according to an AP report.

Iraq evacuated the 25 crew members from the two vessels, and fire is still ablaze on both ships, he added. Whether some weren’t rescued, we can’t say.

According to an Iraqi port official, two foreign tankers carrying Iraqi fuel oil were attacked within the territorial waters of Iraq within the last hour, causing both to catch fire in the Persian Gulf. A total of 25 crewmembers onboard the vessels have been evacuated so far by… pic.twitter.com/xBCHI09Txs — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 11, 2026

Iran told the US that it will not be able to artificially lower oil prices.