CNN Hacks Made Victims of NYC Bombers: Abby Phillips, ‘Hold My Beer’

On Saturday, the media decided to make an Islamist terror attack against Jake Lang and anti-Islamist demonstrators in New York City look like a right-wing attack on Zohran Mamdani.

The media has shamelessly rebranded the attack on a small anti-Islamist demonstration of 20 people led by Lang and a goat as a terror attack. The truth is that two ISIS-trained fanatics threw Mother of Satan IEDs at the anti-Islam group. They yelled Allahu Akbar as they threw the IEDs at the crowd. They told police they hoped to kill more people than the Boston Marathon bombers.

The horrible mayor of New York City, Zohran, made it seem as if the anti-Islam group were the bombers.

He said:

Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are.

What followed was even more disturbing. Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal; it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are.

I don’t think Lang is a white supremacist. He sounds tough, but he is allowed to protest and yell at a protest.

Zohran is a snake.

If the bombs hadn’t failed, the ISIS bombers from Pennsylvania had enough explosives in them to kill hundreds of people.

CNN lied, with a post that portrayed the bombers as victims, but there was so much backlash that they had to delete the post on X. However, they didn’t abandon the narrative. They just took a breath, regrouped, and lied again, only worse this time.

Abby Lies

Abby Phillips took up the cause on the CNN panel and just blatantly lied, falsely claiming it was an attack on Zohran. No one was attacking Zohran.

CNN is despicable, and Abby will obviously do anything to earn that high salary of hers.

CNN’s Abby Phillip claims that the attempted NYC bombing was “an attempted terror attack against New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.” The suspects were two Muslim terrorists who pledged allegiance to ISIS and were targeting anti-Islam protesters. pic.twitter.com/xtGIirLPb3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 11, 2026

CCN is our favorite fake news clowns in all of Clown World.