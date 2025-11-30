Terrorist Lakanwal Was Possibly Radicalized in the US

US authorities believe the man suspected of fatally shooting a National Guard member and wounding another in Washington, DC, was radicalized while living in the United States, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

Noem, speaking to NBC’s Meet the Press, said investigators are still gathering information on the suspect’s motive. “But I will say we believe he was radicalized since he’s been here in this country,” she said.

“We do believe it was through connections in his home community and state, and we’re going to continue to talk to those who interacted with him, who were his family members. So far we’ve had some participation.”

That lends support to the idea that we shouldn’t be letting any of these people in because they can be easily radicalized once they are here based on their culture, connections, and prior beliefs. It’s even worse that he was involved in a very violent unit of the CIA and felt guilty about it.

I still have my doubts that that’s it since that’s what they’ve been saying about every single person who immigrates here and becomes a terrorist. However, we do have sons of Islamists who are Americans and become radicalized. People of radical Islam need to be assimilated or deported or we’re going to have a very bleak future.

Lakanwal was never serious about being American. In four years, he never bothered to learn English or get a job. He had an apartment paid and money.

Wherever he was radicalized, he was radicalized by radicals, possibly by his connections in his hometown. With the Internet, they have easy reach. The US has to think beyone vetting and realize some countries should not become Americans.