New Democrat Talking Point After the Attack on the National Guard

Chris Van Hollen decided to turn the attention away from Democrats raging against our National Guard and ICE agents by claiming Donald Trump told General Kelly that the soldiers were “suckers and losers.” That has been debunked by people who were with the President and Kelly at the time. Van Hollen knows that.

It’s one of the most despicable of talking points yet as Democrats, who are constantly bashing the Guard, try to deflect from their attacks.

But the worst part of it is, of course, that he said it right after a National Guard woman was killed and a Guardsman was grievously wounded by a terrorist. These godless far-left Democrat leaders have absolutely no conscience and no desire to tell the truth. They will lie. They will do whatever they have to for political gain. Unfortunately, the leaders of the party are taking a lot of nice people down with them.

