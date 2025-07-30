Texas Redistricting Map Is Drawn

M Dowling
The new Texas redistricting map has been drawn and it gives Republicans five seats in the House.

Hakeem Jeffries recently tried to make the case that Republican redistricting is “a scheme to rig elections.” Democrat redistricting is to “maximize fairness.”

Redistricting has always been the province of the party in power. It’s typically done, but Democrats want to be the only ones doing it.

Glad he is on our side!

