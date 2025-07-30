Texas Redistricting Map Is Drawn

The new Texas redistricting map has been drawn and it gives Republicans five seats in the House.

BREAKING: The new 2026 Texas U.S. House redistricting map HAS BEEN DRAWN and it adds *5* Republican seats, per Punchbowl. They want to pass it before the midterms. +5 Republican seats in one state is absolutely massive. It could dictate if Trump keeps his trifecta. pic.twitter.com/nt8tAl37qZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 30, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries recently tried to make the case that Republican redistricting is “a scheme to rig elections.” Democrat redistricting is to “maximize fairness.”

Redistricting has always been the province of the party in power. It’s typically done, but Democrats want to be the only ones doing it.

Hakeem Jeffries: Republican redistricting is “a scheme to rig elections.” Democrat redistricting is to “maximize fairness.” pic.twitter.com/XfNLbJdK2q — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 20, 2025

Glad he is on our side!