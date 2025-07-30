The Tsunamis Are Here

Tsunami waves are radiating across the Pacific after a major earthquake (8.8 magnitude) struck off Russia’s coast.

Russia:

The waves have reached Alaska, California, Hawaii and Washington. So far most have been small, causing minor flooding. Forecasters had warned that waves could reach up to 10 feet in some places; they were about 6 feet above normal in Hawaii. The risks for Hawaii have passed.

6.92-foot tsunami wave has just been recorded in Kahului, Maui, Hawaii so far marking one of the largest waves to strike the islands during this event . This is in Hilo, Hawaii as the tsunami reached the shore. Not aggressive as previously reported. pic.twitter.com/3XF0kt6dNc — UrbanWolf™ (@tweetday_23) July 30, 2025

Oprah Closed Her Road to Escapees?

The claim that the road was initially “closed” and opened only after “pressure” is false.

Winfrey’s spokesperson clarified they contacted law enforcement and FEMA as soon as tsunami warnings were heard and 50 cars began to be let through at a time, supervised by law enforcement.

Oprah’s road BEFORE vs. Oprah’s road AFTER We The People FORCED Oprah to open the road, allowing folks to escape the incoming Hawaii tsunami and get to higher ground Well done holding the elites accountable! pic.twitter.com/ePLyJdsMBA — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 30, 2025

The California Coast

The tsunami was moving down the California coast, where just before 2 a.m. Pacific a surge of 3.6 feet was detected in Crescent City, a low-lying northern community near the Oregon state line. Authorities closed some of California’s beaches, docks and harbors, warning of strong and dangerous currents.

Millions of people along the Pacific Coast evacuated. In Japan, officials shut an airport and told about two million people to move to higher ground. In Hawaii, the governor declared an emergency and traffic filled mountain roads as people fled the sea, but officials there said the threat of widespread destruction had passed.

Tsunamis can travel more than 500 miles per hour in deep water, crossing an ocean in less than a day. Despite their portrayals in Hollywood films, tsunamis are not a single tall, curling wave. They’re actually a series of long waves that look more like sudden floods, crashing ashore in and building up in height. They can also cause powerful currents that last for hours or days. These waves could reach as far as South America.

Near the quake’s epicenter in Russia, cliffs collapsed into the sea, sending plumes of dust into the sky. Buildings shook and coastal areas flooded.

China is being hit.