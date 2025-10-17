The Administration Blew Up a Drug Sub & Captured Two Survivors

A US military attack on a ship allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela left two survivors. They have reportedly been captured by US forces and are being held aboard a Navy ship.

The attack, which took place on Thursday, is at least the sixth US strike on Venezuelan ships in recent weeks. It was the first time that survivors have been reported.

This was a drug submarine.

The two survivors of the attack were rescued by a US military helicopter, and were then shuttled onto a US warship in the Caribbean, unnamed US officials have told US media.

The news of the survivors has not been officially confirmed by the US government.

“We attacked a submarine, and that was a drug-carrying submarine built specifically for the transportation of massive amounts of drugs,” the president told reporters at the White House.

“This was not an innocent group of people. I don’t know too many people who have submarines, and that was an attack on a drug-carrying, loaded submarine.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio added that the US attacks are targeting “narco-terrorists”.

There is no question Vincent Maduro is a narco-terrorist who sent hundreds of thousands of his worst citizens to the United States. This is a six-year old video but it gives you an idea of what these subs are like.