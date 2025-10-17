President Trump Commuted George Santos’s 7-Year Sentence

President Donald Trump said Friday that he had signed a commutation that would immediately release former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from prison.

“George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated,” Trump posted on Truth Social Friday evening. “Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!”

In April, Santos was sentenced to more than seven years in prison. Murderers often get shorter sentences.

The crimes he committed as a congressman include fabricating his resume and stealing public funds. He had been expelled from Congress as a result.

He allegedly made up false campaign contributions in order to obtain support from a national political committee, and stole donors’ personal information and credit card information, which he used to make unauthorized campaign contributions in other peoples’ names.

He pled guilty to some of the charges.