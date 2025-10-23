The AJP Bathed Their Feet in Congressional Bathroom Sinks

The above photo shows two women in niqabs with the only slits in the eye area. Democrats prefer this religion above the ones that are responsible for the great country we live in.

If you didn’t see the story Laura Loomer broke yesterday about the AJP radicals, you probably shouldn’t miss it. She makes note of what went on in Congress during the shutdown, and discusses it with Tommy Tuberville.

First of all, AJP, or Americans for Justice in Palestine, also known as the AMA or American Muslims for Palestine is under investigation for its ties to Hamas and the Holy Land Foundation. The Squad has taken large donations from the organization. They are the same people pushing for Zohran Mamdani, the Islamist communist.

They were in Congress lobbying for their radical causes and were seen in the lavatory bathing their feet in the sink. They were praying with their butts in the air on the Senate floor. And the women were wearing niqabs which only have slits for eyes.

Laura Loomer contends they are very disrespectful of American institutions and will not assimilate. They demand we cater to them.

Do you agree?

Listen to Tommy Tuberville: