Somalis US Remittances Are Now 25% of Somalia’s GDP

Somalis have taken over much of Minneapolis. There are over 100,000 in the city. They are growing in other cities also. There are 30,000 in Seattle. They don’t assimilate and the runaway train of inappropriate immigrants is now unstoppable. We have a Ugandan Islamist Communist poised to take over the center of capitalism – New York City.

The Grand Redistribution Pipeline: from Welfare to Somalia

Some Somali refugees and Somali-Americans do carry suitcases of cash to Africa for remittances. They send money, especially to Somalia. The average remittance amount is significant. Allegations also exist about bribes involving UNHCR staff. Somali-Americans rank among the top remitters globally, aiding resettlement in their home country.

The money typically transfers through formal channels or informal networks, rather than being physically carried as cash. Many refugees use services like money transfer companies, which offer secure and efficient ways to send money across borders. While it is true that some may choose to carry cash when traveling, it is usually not the norm due to safety concerns and currency regulations.

An estimated 40% of Somali households receive remittances, with the funds typically used to cover day-to-day expenses, school fees, and emergencies. In 2023 alone, Somalis abroad sent home $1.7 billion – more than the Somali government’s budget for that year, and the $1.1 billion funding received by international aid agencies.

RAIR Report

“Minnesota is being radically transformed before our eyes. According to new figures, the state welcomed a staggering 130,000 new arrivals last year, with tens of thousands pouring in from foreign countries. This is not organic growth. This is not a natural population shift. This is a deliberate, systematic demographic transformation driven by mass migration policies that favor foreign arrivals over American citizens,” says RAIR.

“Crime rates have skyrocketed in Somali-heavy areas of Minneapolis, with rampant carjackings, gang violence, and welfare fraud schemes. The Somali community in Minnesota has been at the center of massive public assistance fraud investigations, where millions of taxpayer dollars meant for struggling families have instead been funneled overseas.”

Somalis have officially taken over Minneapolis. The 75th person has now been charged in the 300 million dollar fraud case. Currently 25% of Somalia’s GDP comes from remittance money being sent from the United States to Somalia. They are stealing money from the American taxpayers… pic.twitter.com/bV5ARI5sJw — Patricia (@1109Patricia) October 22, 2025

They’re Not Sending Their Best

RAIR explains, “It’s not hardworking middle-class Americans moving for jobs. It’s not families seeking the American dream. The largest international influx into Minnesota comes from countries like Ethiopia, Mexico, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and China. These are not nations with shared Western values. These are countries that have already sent tens of thousands of migrants into cities like Minneapolis, fundamentally altering the state’s culture, crime rates, and political landscape.”

“The U.S. rarely, if ever, deports Somali migrants—even those convicted of violent crimes, gang activity, and fraud—because Somalia is considered a dangerous country. Meanwhile, the U.S. taxpayer is footing the bill for a refugee resettlement system that has been remade for the purpose of the destruction of America by dilution and replacement of Americans with people hostile to American values.” …

“Migrants are arriving in large numbers but are heavily dependent on welfare programs, exacerbating Minnesota’s already overburdened public assistance system.”