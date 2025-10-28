The Bane of the Democrat Party: They Are What They Support

Democrats are catering to their far-left base by shutting down the government, but they don’t want any blame for it. So they’ve chosen to talk about every alleged Trump outrage imaginable. When the shutdown comes up, they lie about what they are demanding.

Some Democrats want the filibuster carve out – the nuclear option – to open the government, but they likely know there aren’t enough votes for that.

The largest of the federal government employee unions is calling for Democrats to reopen the government with a vote on the clean resolution. Democrats rejected a clean bill to fund federal employees. They wouldn’t fund military, ICE or air traffic controllers in other bills. But now, their base will lose SNAP, childcare, and TANF. They will have to end the shutdown soon. Democrats want a bill just to fund the latter, but that won’t happen.

The shutdown will eventually end. Democrats will get out of it without anything, except some blame. They deserve all the blame.

House Democrats refuse to vote for any government funding because they claim they would be voting to fund Hitler. House Conservatives will not vote for major expansions of funding in the continuing resolution because it uses baseline spending from the Biden Administration, which is extremely high.

The only path forward was always voting for the clean continuing resolution in the Senate and some commitments for future votes because nothing else has the votes to pass the House. At some point, however, some idiots in the Democrat Party started making it about forcing the GOP to kill the filibuster, which is not going to happen.

In the meantime, Democrats have a Nazi candidate in Maine who, we now know, admitted he got the Nazi tattoo knowing it was a Nazi tattoo. We’ve got Jay Jones in Virginia, child killer dreamer, sinking further in the polling, hoping outrage over the shutdown helps mobilize Northern Virginia Democrats.

Democrats have a big problem. They are increasingly not like the rest of Americans. They are shedding Christians, some Jews, some minorities. Democrats are upper-income atheists, criminals, illegal immigrants, Antifa, and transgender people. The party also has a big umbrella for communists, socialists, radical Islamists, and now a Nazi.

Democrats are becoming what they support and are being warned. They probably won’t listen since they are leaderless.

Republicans have lots of problems also. But the GOP has a leader who can keep Republicans focused on both an agenda and talking points.

On the Democratic Party side, they have lots of problems and no leader, a position Donald Trump is filling.

Any position the President takes, the Democrats will take the exact opposite position. Trump won’t argue with that. It’s reckless and foolhardy on the part of Democrats. It’s probably something their far-left base demands.

Democrats, ruled as they are by rich neurotic white women and their cuck men, have chosen to become outraged by a ballroom and Trump’s 2028 joke about running for President rather than focusing on their solutions for the most pressing issues. One must assume they have none.