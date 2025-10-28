42 Million on Food Stamps Is Millions too Many

Food stamps, otherwise known as SNAP in order to camouflage the fact that it’s welfare, has run out of money. No one will have SNAP as of November 01 thanks to the Democrat shutdown.

The USDA said on October 25th. “Bottom line, the well has run dry. At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01.

Stores better lock up their goods because a lot of heavy-set women on X are claiming they will steal the food.

“SNAP costs the government about $100 billion a year and participants receive an average of $187.20 a month. Any person here illegally with a child gets SNAP.

In October, the Trump administration used $300 million in revenue from tariffs to fund a program that provides food stamps to women, infants, and children. Democrat Rep Johana Hayes insists the administration do something about it. Actually, the Democrats have to do something about it. They demanded a shutdown over basically nothing.

Not only can’t the government use contingency funds for the program, they can’t reimburse. Some states will help SNAP recipients and some are absurdly suing the federal government. They should sue the Democrat party.

42 Million?

This problem has brought the reality to the fore. We have way too many people on food stamps.

This program should be looked at for waste and fraud. Putting over 42 million people on it is extreme. It’s only supposed to be for the neediest and it’s supposed to be temporary.

We now that over half of legal immigrants collecting some form of welfare and people here illegally collect at an even higher rate.

The available analyses show immigrant-headed households use SNAP and other welfare programs at higher rates than native-born households, with major reports clustering around a roughly 50–54 percent usage rate for immigrant households versus about 39 percent for U.S.-born households.

This is unsustainable. We have to stop taking in non-productive people. It’s clear they are affecting all of our institutions, especially politics, in a negative way. We’re becoming socialists and communists because of all the entitled people who want their freebies.

If Democrats want to support people who are ineligible or from all over the world, they should do it alone.