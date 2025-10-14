The Barack Obama Library Is Almost Ready to Open

By
M Dowling
-
8
1029

Former President Obama’s library will open next year. It’s just about complete and looks like a modernized version of the Soviet buildings erected in the last century. Some might say it’s hideous. You can check out the video of it here.

The design is called brutalist, and cost over $600 million. It’s a non-taxpayer funded monument to megalomania.

Worse than that, he uses it to train young Marxists who will travel the world spreading the ideology.

Along with that are his secret documents while he served as president are safely ensconced in its walls. They can’t be touched for decades.

This is a good time to watch Steve Cortes’s documentary on the real Obama, “Exposing Obama.” He is the one who claimed the police were racist, beating up black people. He started with the police who questioned a professor getting into his home, making the trivial story into a national story. Then George Soros funded Black Lives Matter with $33 million.

Obama did more to hurt race relations than any president in modern history.

Barack didn’t uplift anyone but himself.

Leslie
Leslie
4 seconds ago

Ahem, Obama Lie-barry.

0
Reply
TessieTickles
TessieTickles
13 minutes ago

Too dangerous to visit.

0
Reply
MicahStone
MicahStone
14 minutes ago

In the S-HOLE of chicago, NOBODY will even notice the stench from that “library”
(CLICK ON GRAPHIC FOR FULL SIZE)

PREZ-LIBRARY
1
Reply
liberty
liberty
15 minutes ago

The black Monolith alien artifact in 2001: A Space Odyssey.

1
Reply
bonedawg
bonedawg
20 minutes ago

Named the Democrat Dungeon
All the restrooms are called Them Rooms

1
Reply
Sud1
Sud1
59 minutes ago

ready to open? They must have laundered all the money they can through it.

1
Reply
Random63
Random63
1 hour ago

His future prison. Looks like the Tower of London.

1
Reply
