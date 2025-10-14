The Barack Obama Library Is Almost Ready to Open

Former President Obama’s library will open next year. It’s just about complete and looks like a modernized version of the Soviet buildings erected in the last century. Some might say it’s hideous. You can check out the video of it here.
The design is called brutalist, and cost over $600 million. It’s a non-taxpayer funded monument to megalomania.
Worse than that, he uses it to train young Marxists who will travel the world spreading the ideology.
Along with that are his secret documents while he served as president are safely ensconced in its walls. They can’t be touched for decades.
It's kind of…ugly.
— Byron York (@ByronYork) October 14, 2025
This is a good time to watch Steve Cortes’s documentary on the real Obama, “Exposing Obama.” He is the one who claimed the police were racist, beating up black people. He started with the police who questioned a professor getting into his home, making the trivial story into a national story. Then George Soros funded Black Lives Matter with $33 million.
Obama did more to hurt race relations than any president in modern history.
Barack didn’t uplift anyone but himself.
“YOU DON’T KNOW BARACK: EXPOSING OBAMA”
New documentary. ️
Deconstructing the myths about Obama.
What is his real legacy? What did he do for race relations?
WHY IS HE STILL IMPORTANT NOW??? pic.twitter.com/YUnhWnuLcL
— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 20, 2025
