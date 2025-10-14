The Couple Who Came Back from October 7

October 7 kidnap victim Noa Argamani has been reunited with the love of her life Avinatan Or, who was released from captivity this week. The couple became famous in a video that went viral. The video shows Noa being swept away on a motorcycle while holding out her arms to Avinatan as he was dragged off by several terrorists.

I’ll never forget the haunting video of Noa Argamani screaming, & reaching out to her terrified boyfriend, Avinatan Or, as they were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists 10/07/23. Today, they will be reunited.

God bless President Trump for making it happen.♡pic.twitter.com/KO0Pnwqpuj — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) October 13, 2025

No one knew if Avinatan was dead or alive.

Noa was held in a home, but Avinatan spent his 738 days in a tunnel alone. Noa was rescued in a heroic rescue operation after 246 days.

Avinatan lost weight but looked good otherwise. However, the mental trauma must be severe. Noa said they will heal together.

“Two years ago today, Avinatan and I came to the Nova Music Festival to celebrate life, but we found ourselves in the dark tunnels of Gaza,” Noa wrote on X.

“I can’t even begin to describe the horrible atrocities of that day. Thousands of young people running in the fields, hundreds of cars trying to escape – all of us begging not to be murdered.

“October 7 was the last time I saw my partner. In captivity, I asked about Avinatan everywhere I went.

I didn’t know if he was kidnapped or murdered, but i was afraid to know the answer.

“I lived in fear every single day.”

She also had high praise for the US administration:

“To the people around the world who embraced us, to all the incredible individuals who supported us through the hardest times and never lost hope throughout this long period. To the US government, which opened its doors to me and was always there to listen, especially @SEPeaceMissions Steve Witkoff, @jaredkushner, and the exceptional, President @realDonaldTrump.”

Two years. Two years passed since the last moment I saw Avinatan, the love of my life. Two years since the moment terrorists kidnapped us, put me on a motorcycle, and tore me away from Avinatan before the eyes of the entire world. From that moment, our journey in captivity was… pic.twitter.com/u6uiyHZEeR — Noa Argamani (@ArgamaniNoa) October 14, 2025