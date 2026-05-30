The Beauty of Washington D. C. That Was Deliberately Left to Ruin

Democrat cities like Los Angeles have fallen into disrepair and blight. Homeless drug addicts line the streets and block doorways, shooting up. Palisades is still burned out, and rampant crime by the same criminals continues unabated. In comparison, President Trump is trying to beautify our Capitol through restoration. It is now safe and looks beautiful, thanks only to his leadership.

While Democrats tear down our monuments and change our history, he is trying to rebuild. As the media complains nonstop over any restoration, he restores.

The media is doing its best to drag us down by constantly complaining and tearing us down. Meanwhile, the ACLU and other similar groups sue to stop any and all improvements.

Beauty does matter.

Beauty is the good. Ruin and decay are the evil.

This natural beauty of our Capitol was deliberately allowed to decay, and these restored historical monuments will lift spirits. It is safe and beautiful in the Capitol. President Trump has restored fountains that haven’t flowed for years. They were cracked and covered in mold and grime.

After seven years, Meridian Hill Park’s 13-basin cascading fountain is flowing again after extensive repairs to cracks. The landscaping has been redone. It is one of the longest cascading fountains in North America and has been closed for four years. It will now be a celebrated feature in the historic Northwest D.C. park.

Lafayette Park was severely damaged by Democrat rioters during President Trump’s first term. The fountains are now restored for the first time in decades.

Other sites and fountains include Columbus Plaza, Freedom Plaza, John Marshall Park, John Paul Jones Memorial, Phillip Sheridan Memorial, Rawlins Park, and the Simon Bolivar Memorial. Now operational fountains include Dupont Circle, Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial, George Mason Memorial, and others.

After nearly twenty years, the Fountain is repaired.

📲 Video released by officials showed water flowing through iconic fountains as part of broader efforts to… pic.twitter.com/3Cybev4f8U — THE INFORMANT (@TheInformantUSA) May 29, 2026

🚰💦 Stunning comeback in DC! After nearly 20 years dry, the historic Columbus Fountain at Union Station is flowing beautifully again! President Trump’s “Make DC Safe and Beautiful” initiative restored this 1912 Christopher Columbus monument. America’s front door is looking… pic.twitter.com/HCcjNqHALa — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 28, 2026

Got a chance to see the Columbus Fountain outside Union Station this afternoon. Designed by architect Daniel Burnham, sculpted by Lorado Taft, dedicated in 1912, left waterless since 2007, and renovated and reopened TODAY as part of Trump’s effort to make D.C. beautiful again!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/oxVmO1L91L — Melissa the Hopeful🏠Homemaker (@BiblicalBeauty) May 28, 2026

🔊VOLUME UP Listen to the soothing sounds of Union Station’s fountain coming back to life ⛲️ DC is looking (and sounding) beautiful again 🇺🇸 @SecretaryBurgum pic.twitter.com/FTEMaB0tMG — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) May 29, 2026

Never in my 13 years living in DC have I seen this fountain on. Honestly, I don’t think many Washingtonians thought it would ever come back, especially after last year’s protests. It’s more beautiful than I expected. pic.twitter.com/V4wmQk23t3 pic.twitter.com/vE31yrRUD5 — Ken Farnaso (@KLF) May 28, 2026

Before & after at Simon Bolivar Park Dc. I never knew it had fountains💦 https://t.co/stn612Bgt9 pic.twitter.com/YAgLgqfbNr — Misfit (@Misfits16490374) May 28, 2026

Reflecting Pool

The ridiculous media is even complaining about the shade of blue he chose.