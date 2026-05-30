Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home The Beauty of Washington D. C. That Was Deliberately Left to Ruin

The Beauty of Washington D. C. That Was Deliberately Left to Ruin

By
M Dowling
-
2
138

Democrat cities like Los Angeles have fallen into disrepair and blight. Homeless drug addicts line the streets and block doorways, shooting up. Palisades is still burned out, and rampant crime by the same criminals continues unabated. In comparison, President Trump is trying to beautify our Capitol through restoration. It is now safe and looks beautiful, thanks only to his leadership.

While Democrats tear down our monuments and change our history, he is trying to rebuild. As the media complains nonstop over any restoration, he restores.

The media is doing its best to drag us down by constantly complaining and tearing us down. Meanwhile, the ACLU and other similar groups sue to stop any and all improvements.

Beauty does matter.

Beauty is the good. Ruin and decay are the evil.

This natural beauty of our Capitol was deliberately allowed to decay, and these restored historical monuments will lift spirits. It is safe and beautiful in the Capitol. President Trump has restored fountains that haven’t flowed for years. They were cracked and covered in mold and grime.

After seven years, Meridian Hill Park’s 13-basin cascading fountain is flowing again after extensive repairs to cracks. The landscaping has been redone. It is one of the longest cascading fountains in North America and has been closed for four years. It will now be a celebrated feature in the historic Northwest D.C. park.

Lafayette Park was severely damaged by Democrat rioters during President Trump’s first term. The fountains are now restored for the first time in decades.

Other sites and fountains include Columbus Plaza, Freedom Plaza, John Marshall Park, John Paul Jones Memorial, Phillip Sheridan Memorial, Rawlins Park, and the Simon Bolivar Memorial. Now operational fountains include Dupont Circle, Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial, George Mason Memorial, and others.

After nearly twenty years, the Fountain is repaired.

Reflecting Pool

The ridiculous media is even complaining about the shade of blue he chose.

Previous articleNick Sortor Infiltrates an Antifa Camp at Newark ICE
Next articleThe Coming Meltdown? The World’s Dangerously Low OIl Inventory
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.