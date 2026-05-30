Nick Sortor Infiltrates an Antifa Camp at Newark ICE

Nick Sortor infiltrated the Antifa camp at Newark ICE with a hidden camera. Tens of thousands of dollars of equipment, food, and even riot equipment have been supplied. Hot food is delivered every hour. As he says, ARREST THE FUNDERS, AND THIS WILL STOP.

He is correct, and Scott Bessent is working on it. He will hold them responsible.

The hardcore left is trying to make Newark into another Minneapolis. It’s awful, but predictable. This is what these radicals do over and over.

The Well-Funded Non-Organic Riots

What Sortor found is exactly what I found at Occupy Wall Street. It was very well funded, and many of the so-called occupiers were wealthy college students and even high school students.

The funders at that time included Soros-funded groups, Bloomberg groups, and the Ford Foundation, among others. The left has taken over foundations, charities, nonprofits, and NGOs.

Occupy Wall Street was the first of these. Then there was Trayvon Martin, followed by the Gentle Giant, Michael Brown. Of course, we can’t forget career criminal George Floyd, who held a gun to a pregnant woman’s stomach. She was pistol-whipped for no reason by his partner in crime during this robbery.

After these successful riots, the hardcore left had black people involved. At Occupy Wall Street, the ‘protesters’ complained incessantly about not having black people involved. It was an all-white movement, and incidentally, many of the participants were clearly mentally ill.

Now, we see endless protests over everything the President tries to do. Illegal migrants and gang members are involved. The groups are gaining membership.

Their goal is to make Americans think that everyone feels the way they do.

🚨 BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: I INFILTRATED the Antifa camp at Newark ICE with a hidden camera Tens of THOUSANDS of dollars of equipment, food, and even RIOT EQUIPMENT has been supplied. Hot food delivered every hour. ARREST THE FUNDERS, AND THIS WILL STOP pic.twitter.com/n1af46yQGo — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 30, 2026

Holding Funders Responsible

Of course, the funders like Roy Singham and George Soros seem untouchable. They fund indirectly, and Singham lives in Shanghai. However, their financial arms are not untouchable.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has moved to hold NGOs liable for violent activities funded by their grants.