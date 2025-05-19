The Big Beautiful Bill Moves Forward with a 21-16 Vote

Last night, the House Budget Committee advanced the Republican reconciliation package. It’s another step toward the final passage of the big, beautiful bill. They don’t usually meet at 10:00 p.m., but they realized the urgency of this.

The legislation passed 21 to 16. It didn’t pass at first because of spending issues. Democrats are angry that it went through.

#BREAKING: President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, which includes NO TAX ON TIPS, has officially PASSED the House Budget Committee This is a HUGE win for President Trump!

The Rebellion

The vote was delayed over a conservative rebellion of four budget committee conservatives. Representatives Chip Roy of Texas, Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, and Andrew Clyde of Georgia voted against advancing the package on Friday.

It’s a win for President Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson for now. There is still some opposition, and Speaker Johnson can absorb no more than three defections.

Why did it change, and why did it pass the budget committee? We don’t know, but Rep. Norman suggested that spending concessions were made.

The points of disagreement were the handling of Medicaid work requirements. Representative Norman wanted a more timely implementation of work requirements for able-bodied adults and combating expansions of Medicaid for able-bodied adults. He wanted the program to focus on “the truly disabled, pregnant mothers and children, who the program was originally intended for.”

Representative Brecheen objected to the extension of the Inflation Reduction Act in the future rather than now. He posted on X that “keeping wind and solar credits in this bill will drain taxpayers.” Representative Norman agreed and called for repealing the Green New Deal scam tax credits.

President Trump wants the Green New Scam ended.

Conservatives were also concerned about the impact the bill would have on the deficit in the long term.

A Few Goodies

It would fulfill Trump’s signature campaign promise to eliminate taxes on tips, overtime, and car loan interest. It also offers an expanded standard deduction for seniors after Trump promised to eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits. They shouldn’t have to pay taxes on their promised “savings” after paying taxes on the money when it went into the government lockbox that isn’t locked.

The no tax on tips and overtime provisions exclude “highly compensated employees” who fall above certain thresholds. The tips provisions were also recently revised to include gig economy workers, with Uber (UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi saying he is “grateful” for the change.

I still don’t understand why we can’t go back to pre-COVID spending.

