The Greatest Scandal in US History: Who Became President in 2020?

The Hur tapes expose what we knew all along: The Democrat cover-up of Biden’s cognitive decline is the biggest scandal in U.S. political history. It might be a bigger scandal than we knew. We found out today that Joe Biden has an advanced form of prostate cancer, and it has spread to his bones. How long did people know he had cancer, and who knew?

I am reposting two medical opinions because they open up an important question about how long everyone knew Biden had cancer. In 2022, Biden said he had cancer, and we thought it was just another of his many lies. However, he has looked physically ill and mentally diminished for the entire four years he was in office.

The Medical Opinions

Dr. Houman Hemmati, who has researched prostate cancer, said it could have been missed because it is rapidly growing.

If very rapid growing it could have been missed because there was nothing to detect at the time. — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) May 18, 2025

Dr. Steven Quay wrote in the Wall Street Journal:

“Prostate cancer is the easiest cancer to diagnose when it first starts and to watch it progress to bone metastases. The PSA blood test shows the rate of cancer cell growth. For even with the most aggressive form, it is a 5-7 year journey without treatment before it becomes metastatic. Meaning, it would be malpractice for this patient to show up and be first diagnosed with metastatic disease in May 2025.

“It is highly likely he was carrying a diagnosis of prostate cancer throughout his White House tenure, and the American people were uninformed,” Quay said.

The timing to announce it is convenient. The book nuking him over his condition over the past four years is coming out on Tuesday.

This needs investigation.

Voters deserve to know who ran our country for four years.

Americans allegedly voted to put a mentally and physically unfit man in the presidency. It didn’t happen overnight. He seemed to be in cognitive decline when he debated Paul Ryan a decade ago. He was praised for that awful debate where he mocked and insulted Ryan inappropriately.

We likely had a committee of leftists running the country for four years, promoting open borders, wild spending, and crime with no accountability.

There is a deep state. It’s the powerful bureaucrats who work behind the scenes, enacting rules, regulations, and guidance that are actually laws.

However, there are leaders. We found one.

I found the ‘Autopen’ “If I could make an arrangement…where I have a stand in or frontman…and they had an earpiece…and I was in my basement in my sweats…I could deliver the lines…but somebody else is doing the talking…I’d be fine with that…” -Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/eOw7As6ZRp — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) May 17, 2025

When Barack Obama said the following, he allegedly warned Americans. What if was planning instead?

This is what committing Treason looks like… “You just have to spread enough dirt…and plant enough ‘Conspiracy Theorizing’…that Citizens no longer know what to believe. Once they lose trust in their Leaders, MSM, Institutions and each other…the game is WON…” pic.twitter.com/ELZSPViVyk — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) May 18, 2025

