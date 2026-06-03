The California Primaries

California is still counting votes. Steve Hilton is ahead, and Spencer Pratt will make it to the general election. Remarkably, after failing at literally everything, Karen Bass has the lead in the first round. The Independent Spencer Pratt will be in the general election.

Republican Gloria Romero is ahead in the lieutenant governor race, with 56% of the vote in.

Rob Bonta led by a significant margin in the Attorney General race and was over 50%, but Republican Michael Gates will have a shot in the general election.

Most Californians vote by mail, and they have a week for the mail to get to the headquarters.

Unfortunately, we have the corrupt general elections to deal with. Voter ID is banned, and millions of noncitizens are getting ballots. The mail-in ballots are being sent out everywhere.

California is a communist Democrat state, and this is probably its last chance to save itself. Let’s hope they go for it. I don’t think they will. There probably won’t be any surprises in the election. Democrats will cheat. Democrats count votes until the Democrat wins. Even the confusing way they run the general election favors Democrats.

Most Californians vote by mail, and they have a week for the mail to get to the headquarters.

Democrats are destroying the most beautiful state in the union, and they will continue to do so unless Republicans and the Independent Spencer Pratt can pull it out.

Mail-in ballots are coming in and will for days. They always overwhelmingly favor Democrats. Amazing how that happens.

Some sentences were rewritten for clarity after publication.

The NY Times is keeping this updated in real time.