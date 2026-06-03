Scott Pelley the Pompous Was Immediately Canned, Sacked, Ousted, Booted, Downsized, Mustered Out

The most pompous anchor in America has finally hit the rocks. Scott Pelley was publicly insubordinate to his bosses. He got what was coming to him and apparently what he asked for. His new boss wrote:

“Despite yesterday’s misconduct, I had hoped that in sitting down with you today, we could find a path forward together. You made clear that you are not interested in such a path,” newly appointed “60 Minutes” executive producer Nick Bilton wrote to Pelley on Tuesday evening.

“Your antipathy to the future of the show has come through loud and clear,” Bilton wrote. “And I have heard you.”

Therefore, he wrote, “Your employment with CBS is terminated for cause effective immediately.”

Sentinel already reported this, but we thought you should see a few of his clips in the sendoff:

Glad this partisan hack is gone pic.twitter.com/SuaPVsRyTl — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) June 3, 2026

Western Lensman wrote: “The drama. The theatrics. The self-important preening and performative outrage. The sermonizing. The propaganda. Scott can now bring this kind of energy to Substack and hits on the Jim Acosta podcast.”

Pelley’s a fraud, a complete fake. Maze writes on this clip:

This is the 60 Minutes that Scott Pelley wants to return to. Pure propaganda.

Flashback to the Russia collusion hoax. Scott Pelley of 60 Minutes interviews serial liar Andrew McCabe.

McCabe tells Pelley that Trump may be an agent of Russia and also insinuates that Trump is unfit for office.

After the interview, Pelley and a 60 Minutes producer were so proud of the interview that they did an overtime segment to praise how credible McCabe was.

It was all bogus, of course, and 60 Minutes just ate it up.

Serial liar and leaker McCabe pushed the Steele dossier. He was caught lying numerous times. When he was caught lying to federal agents, his excuse was that he was distracted. BTW, after being fired for lying, McCabe sued the DOJ. Merrick Garland’s Justice Department gave him at least $700,000.

This is the 60 Minutes that Scott Pelley wants to return to. Pure propaganda. Flashback to the Russia Collusion hoax. Scott Pelley of 60 Minutes interviews serial liar Andrew McCabe. McCabe tells Pelley that Trump may be an agent of Russia and also insinuates that Trump is… pic.twitter.com/2QYorERZ3v — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 1, 2026

From Democrat Michael Shellenberger:

CBS has fired “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley, and rightly so. He betrayed journalistic principles in platforming debunked science, in being closed-minded and dogmatic, and in behaving like a pompous ass. Good riddance. https://t.co/saRQ6YCil8 pic.twitter.com/GMk7lfymP3 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) June 3, 2026

I don’t know 60 Minutes is so prestigious. They have been lying for years.