Inaction by the Police Chief Led to Charlie Kirk’s Death

Charlie Kirk’s security guards tried to save his life, giving him first aid. However, the head of his security, a former police officer, Brian Harpole, said the “wounds were incompatible with life”. Sadly, Police Chief Long told Mr. Harpole on the Monday before Charlie was killed that he would safeguard the roof. Charlie’s head of security had asked due to his expressed concerns about the danger. Long never did what he promised to do.

“We have some correspondence with the chief of the school uh on that day, on Monday, before Charlie was killed and why this hadn’t come out and why he won’t stand up like a man and admit this, I don’t know, but he’s watching a bunch of men lose their careers and he’s okay with it,” Harpole told Ryan. “On Monday before, this correspondence went to Chief Long. ‘Hello, Chief Long. We received this message today from the student group. ‘There is a student roof access pretty close to where CK will be set up at the Utah Valley. (The Sorenson Center has a couple of staircases that go up to walkways on the roofs.)’”

“He comes back and the so, for edification, the Sorenson Center was the building in front of the Losee Center and so, he comes back he says you want uh access to the roof and came back and said I was told students have access above us,” Harpole continued. “If this is true it would be nice to either have it controlled access or allow one of my guys to be there as well if possible. He comes back and his last correspondence was, ‘I got you covered.’ What else am I to do when a command level person from an accredited police department says, ‘I’ve got this area.’?”

“That was the chief of police for the UVU Police Department. We’ve called him. He’s never called us back,” Harpole added as Shawn Ryan responded by saying “Holy shit.”

This next clip includes the message exchanged between Charlie Kirk’s head of security and the UVU chief of police regarding the rooftop.

This was a message exchanged between Charlie Kirk's head of security and the UVU chief of police regarding the rooftop.

The Efforts Made

Candace Owens, who wasn’t at the event, claimed no one gave him first aid.

The head of Charlie Kirk’s security explains in this clip the aid he had given, and how they raced, sometimes up to 100 mph, to the hospital with the dying Charlie Kirk. Harpole mentions the blood everywhere.

Here's a 10 minute version of Shawn Ryan's interview with…

In this clip, he explained the reported hand signals: there were none.

"They said the hat adjustment was a sniper signal, but nobody wears ball caps in a lot of sniper operations, and we didn't use hand signals that day other than the general 'come here' or pointing to a location."

In this clip, Brian Harpole explains that he has no ties to Israel. They are Americans.