In the historical novel based on true events, The Last Green Valley, some of those fleeing communist rule were depicted as follows:

Emil did not care about politics or who controlled the land he and his family crossed that day. All he wanted was to be so far west, he’d never meet another Communist as long as he lived…when he saw a chance to get west of the murdering, inhuman bastards, he planned on doing just that. (Ch. 8)

Give them a little time, Adeline thought. They’ll ruin this place and the hearts of these good people, take their lands, cast them out, sow hate, and turn them against each other. It’s guaranteed. It’s what Stalin does. It’s what tyrants do. And I don’t want to be here to see it happen. (Ch. 28)

Stories abound of people fleeing communist countries. Millions have fled from the destructive results of Communist or Islamist dogma. Many of those who have managed to escape, like those cited above, would do almost anything to escape the historically proven horrors of Communist or Islamist rule. On the other hand, how many stories are there of people desperately fleeing America so they can live in Cuba or Iran?

As America careens dangerously toward embracing Communist and Islamist policies, some American Marxists defend obvious brutality, insisting that they are striving for “social justice.” Ironically, they use the word “justice” even as they consistently lie, cheat, and steal.

Though a gaggle of Americans have voted for some of the most despicable liars in the history of the world, most Americans are not foolish enough to support those who openly oppose freedom and prosperity. Therefore, to get and maintain positions of power, oppressors have to deceive voters.

A few weeks ago, a Communist/Islamist used a lot of deception to get elected in New York City, and the exodus from NYC has already begun. Smart people and money can see the writing on the wall and want to distance themselves from the two deadliest ideologies on earth.

In a recently published article, author Kimberly Ells observed:

Well, the biggest city in America just elected a mayor who openly embraces the most disastrous philosophy in the history of the world. A philosophy that has never, ever worked. A philosophy that has never delivered widespread prosperity, freedom, or happiness but has delivered plenty of starvation, deprivation, human rights atrocities, and death.

Every day, they call true speech hate speech and want it banned. They want to do away with traditional family and Christian values. They demand the sacrifice of children and prosperity in a vain attempt to control the weather. They want to control where you go and what you do. They want to regulate all health care up to and including power over life and death. They want to take away all effective means of self-defense. They want to overtax, confiscate, or control all property. And most of all, they want to nullify freedom.

It’s hard to comprehend anyone being oblivious or deluded enough to vote for those who justify deception, theft, abuse, and destruction.

