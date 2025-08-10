The Communists Have Come for Us

Amy Mek writes, “I love old America, every historic home, every street full of history. Each neighborhood is different, alive with craftsmanship and stories that shaped America. These homes were built to last for generations.

“Now, everywhere I travel, I see soulless box houses – four prefab designs stamped out by developers, sterile and cheap. No charm, no history, no pride in the build. Just disposable housing for a disposable culture.

“This is exactly how communists erase identity: make everything look the same, wipe out beauty, and train people to accept mediocrity in all of life.

“And here’s the kicker, these communities are popping up everywhere, at the same time we’re being told our population is dwindling. If they’re building this much, it means they’re still flooding the country with illegals. I’m watching beautiful land ripped apart and replaced with lifeless developments, devouring open space and destroying the character of every area they touch.”

But why are these illegal aliens here? Is it just about votes? Or is it something far more troubling. Did you notice how many came from Communist and Islamic Fascist nations?

The Communists

If you look at POTUS 44, do you see much difference between him and Zohran Mamdani? POTUS 44 was secretive about it, and communist Mamdani is not, but are they different? Islamic fascism and communism are partners in the United States. They have joined forces. They are one and the same.

The ideology has infiltrated our universities. Zohran’s father, a radical Islamist communist who excuses suicide bombers as a “type of soldier,” is a professor at Columbia. There are many more just like him. Our esteemed universities are dumbing down our GenZ with hate towards whites, Jews, Christians. It has been effective.

We know there are over 120 terror cells waiting to attack and they are creating terror at the behest of radical imams in this country. In the radical mosques, they say we cannot co-exist with the populace and they plan to be in charge. We are engaged in a political war with radical political Islam.

The Democrat Socialists

We have Zohran Mamdani in New York City, the prominent capitalist city, Omar Fateh in Minneapolis, others in California, Arizona, Michigan. They are Democrat Socialists running as Democrats. The Democrat Party must kick these candidates out, but haven’t.

The Democrat Socialists of America are revolutionary communists. They are extremely radical. They claim they are different from communists because they are democratic, meaning you can vote for them. However, once they are in, history has shown us that you can’t get them out. They also claim to care about the oppressed but then define the oppressed as: the deliberately unproductive, criminals, uneducated people from all over the world, everyone who doesn’t have white skin, and those who are not Jewish, or Christian.

D.C., a Bastion of Corruption

Our Capital is infested. We have evil, corruption, and graft in D.C. For example, the AFL-CIO has become an extremely powerful player. Their Solidarity Center in D.C. gets almost 100% funded by taxpayers. Another example is the CDC gave grants about AIDS education to Philadelphia schools. The schools in turn gave the money over to an NGO to teach gender ideology to the children. They are trying to create gender dysphoric children in an entire generation.

About 80% of America does not want boys playing in girl’s sports, but it is still being forced down our throats.

We are being hung with our own money.

We have foreign enemies like Russia, Iran, and China creating chaos in the US. They cause unrest and that leaves an opening for communism.

Government charity is corrupt. It becomes a middle man with hands out for their share.

When the left allowed anyone and everyone to flood the country unvetted, they knew communists, criminals and terrorists were pouring in. It wasn’t just about votes, it was about a takeover of the United States. They wanted to bring communism here. I knew the people pouring in were often communists coming from communist countries where they live off the largesse of the government. If I knew, they knew.