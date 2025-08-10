Bill Gates Is Coming for Our Butter

A Bill Gates-backed company is now producing butter with no animals, no plants, and no oils — it’s made solely from carbon. Mainstream media reports it has the “blessing and backing of Bill Gates.”

Oh, well, there you go. If St. Bill Gates blesses it.

It is being praised because it uses zero greenhouse gases and less than a thousandths of the water compared to conventional agriculture.

Bill Gates will never abandon his idea of destroying agriculture.

Allegedly, the companies carbon based butter, represents a novel approach to food production, aiming to provide sustainable alternative to traditional dairy butter. It allegedly addresses dietary preferences, but also contributes to a more sustainable food systems.

Then, if you buy it and consume it, you will become the guinea pigs to see what side effects this might have on our health.

CBS News reports that it taste like the real thing. However, how does it affect your body? Who wants to eat man-made food that isn’t proven and tested? Especially since animals have been so good for us.

Good for the Environment Is an Idea, Not Evidence

“So you’re using this gas right now to cook your food and we’re proposing that we would like to first make your food with— with that gas,” said Kathleen Alexander, co-founder and CEO of Savor.

The company’s pioneering tech uses carbon and hydrogen to make sticks of butter that anyone would recognize.

“It’s really just our fat, some water, a little bit of lecithin as an emulsifier, and some natural flavor and color,” Beiden-Charles said.

The company is working with restaurants, bakeries, and food suppliers to incorporate their carbon-made butter.

Dr. Swain is right. We need to know every food and pharmaceutical company he backs. I would include every farm. We also need to know the farms where he is spraying mRNA vaccines.