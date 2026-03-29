The Corrupt Americans

James Woods is correct here, but it’s not only John Thune who needs to go. Thune deserves the harshest criticism, but he is not alone. What kind of person won’t fight for DHS, and border and voter security? Thune isn’t the only problem in the Republican Party; it’s also other Republicans and every Democrat.

There are rumors that nothing Trump wants will pass unless he endorses John Cornyn. They don’t pass anything anyway.

Finally! Another Republican in power with the courage and will of President Trump, VP Vance, the entire Trump Cabinet, and so many in Congress NOT named John Thune. https://t.co/6JSaofEiyi — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 28, 2026

It’s sad to see what the Democrat Party has become in the hands of fanatics, sadder still to see the Democrat Party populace hoodwinked so much that they can’t see the inhumane issues they support. We need every Republican fighting for us, but people like the following won’t, at least not on the SAVE Act: John Thune, Thom Tillis, and Lisa Murkowski are among the worst.

They reportedly oppose an 80-20 issue like the SAVE Act. One must assume they don’t care about safe elections or the country. They would have 80% of the people behind them, but maybe not the donors. I have to show my ID to bring used paint to the dump and to attend political party meetings, but not to vote.

They know the filibuster is keeping the agenda from going through, and they don’t care. It is also obvious Democrats will kill the filibuster as soon as they have power again. The far-left agenda and one-party rule are on our doorstep, and they still don’t care. The love of the filibuster and the blue slip have become losers for America.

Despite our abundance of information, we can’t come to a consensus that open borders with unvetted millions are a bad idea.

Why do we have people marching in the NO Kings protests paid for by Neville Roy Singham and other CCP-tied groups?

In New York City, they were waving communist flags, but some refused to see. Watch them here.

Listen to Lily Tang: