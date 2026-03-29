President Trump Demands the Senate End the Filibuster

President Trump demanded that the Senate finally end the filibuster in a post on Truth Social last night. He wants weak and ineffective Republicans who stand in the way to be exposed.

We could probably start with John Thune. He is against ending the filibuster and the blue slip, along with Chuck Grassley. Even 80/20 issues can’t move them. Without the SAVE Act, unbiased judges, closed borders, and mass deportations, we are cooked.

How many of our representatives would risk their lives for their country?