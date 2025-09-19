The CR Didn’t Pass, Government Shutdown Looms October 1

The Trump endorsed CR failed in the Senate. John Fetterman voted with Republicans but Rand Paul and Lisa Murkowski voted with Democrats. This is what Donald Trump was hoping to avoid.

Republicans who didn’t vote: Banks (R-IN), Blackburn (R-TN), Cassidy (R-LA), Johnson (R-WI), Lee (R-UT), Mullin (R-OK), Scott (R-SC), and Sullivan (R-AK).

The Senate blocked it to avoid a shutdown. It has to pass by October 1. Not spending within our means and abandoning budgets got us into this situation.

They need 60 votes and are nowhere close. Schumer won’t allow it to go through in my humble opinion and the government will shut down. He was slammed by the communist contingent when he didn’t close the government down last time, and he wants to run again.

BREAKING: Trump-endorsed spending bill to avert a government shutdown FAILS IN THE U.S. SENATE, 44-48. It needed 60 votes. John Fetterman (D): YEA

Rand Paul (R): NAY

Lisa Murkowski (R): NAY SHUTDOWN becomes more likely now October 1st unless they work something out. pic.twitter.com/tijrmHsEfT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 19, 2025

“In exchange for responsibly keeping the government open while Congress works through the appropriations process, Democrats are demanding free health insurance for illegal aliens, $500 million for NPR, and an overall $1.5 trillion spending hike,” Speaker Johnson said. “If they block our clean CR, Democrats alone will be responsible for the government shutdown.”

In exchange for responsibly keeping the government open while Congress works through the appropriations process Democrats are demanding free health insurance for illegal aliens, $500 MILLION for NPR, and an overall $1.5 TRILLION spending hike. If they block our clean CR,… pic.twitter.com/vsTTNxaNqN — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) September 19, 2025

Speaker Johnson said, “Democrats either have an issue with reading comprehension or they’re running a shameful misinformation campaign.The CR has no cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, or veterans’ benefits. Members of the media: if you’re allowing Democrats to make intentionally false claims without pushback, then you’re aiding and abetting in the spread of this misinformation.”

Democrats either have an issue with reading comprehension or they’re running a shameful misinformation campaign. The CR has NO CUTS to Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, or veterans’ benefits. Members of the media: if you’re allowing Democrats to make intentionally false… pic.twitter.com/xPrvUtkfQQ — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 11, 2025

In the House, the CR passed but Democrats wanted to spend $1.2 trillion. Fifty-seven or fifty-eight Democrats refused to honor Charlie Kirk, but they had enough votes to honor him.