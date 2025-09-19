Kamala Harris’s Tough Choice for VP: A Gay Man or a White Goofy Guy from Minneapolis

Kamala Harris rushed to pick up running mate last year and her first choice was apparently her close friend Pete Buttigieg. However, according to her new soon-to-be released book, she decided it was too big of a “risk for a black woman to run with a gay man.”

Harris wrote, “but we were already asking a lot of America to accept a woman, a black woman, a black woman married to a Jewish man part of me wanted to say screw it. Let’s just do it but knowing what was the stake was too big of a risk.”

Buttigieg being gay isn’t the problem. Buttigieg being another communist is the problem. So, she rushed to pick Tim Walz?

Previous reports said she wanted a white man and one from Middle America was to bring in the white Middle America votes.

Maybe she should have picked the most competent. There were far better picks. Picking by sexual persuasion or not is one of the most illogical, ridiculous ideas Democrats ever came up with.

This is one of Tim Walz’s latest top hits. He wants decency to return, but two weeks ago he wanted Trump dead.