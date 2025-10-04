The crisis in France continues. Solutions exist but the French officials won’t act on them. There is no saving France.

The recent protests and riots are mostly over money. They don’t have enough of it to continue their socialism unabated.

According to the AP, protesters took to the streets of more than 200 towns and cities across France on Thursday to denounce spending cuts and demand higher taxes on the rich.

In Paris, thousands of workers, retirees and students marched on Thursday afternoon from Place d’Italie. The Eiffel Tower informed visitors in a statement it was closed due to the strikes.

The nationwide strikes, called by France’s major unions, are the latest of a series of protests that started last month fueled by political turmoil and heated budget talks.

A week ago, around one million people took to the streets of France this Thursday, according to figures from the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), in protest against President Emmanuel Macron and his austerity policies.

The Immigration Crisis

Immigration has increased, and it is one of the many problems, but they will call you a Nazi if you complain.

France is unrecognizable since I was there. About 400,000 to 500,000 legal and illegal migrants pour into France every year. The suburbs are foreign. There is graffiti on every single building and there is trash everywhere. You can see the migrant crisis on every corner. You don’t see the French culture anywhere.

French journalists say the media is covering up the crisis and even going so far as to change the names of criminals. Migrants have caused a rape and stabbing crime wave.

You are called a racist or fascist if you object.

Frontlines TPUSA is on the ground in Paris, France, covering the migrant crisis that has seen large swaths of African migrants make their way into France. Local reporters state that around 400,000 to 500,000 migrants enter Paris both legally and illegally every single year.… pic.twitter.com/T6E9Ka2OUM — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) September 24, 2025

This would be funny if it wasn’t real. French women walk around with pigs so they aren’t harassed.

In France, young women are starting to buy pet pigs to avoid being harassed by Muslim men on the street and on public transport. pic.twitter.com/JVphbvEQ29 — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) August 26, 2025

The Anarcho-Communists

France has suffered Antifa infiltration far longer than the US but the same thing is now going on in the USA. This is why we must stop it now.

Antifa is a global network. From Germany against AfD, to France against Le Pen, to Spain against Vox, to Hungary against Orban, to Belarus against Lukashenko, to Syria against Assad, Antifa’s actions — violent shutdown of speech & events of targeted political groups, ecoterrorism… pic.twitter.com/5x8n9RUOk6 — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) September 22, 2025

Islam is also erasing the culture.