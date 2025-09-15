The Dangerous Drivers of the American Trucking Industry

Since 2021, the Biden administration’s open-border policies allowed fake asylum applicants to quickly get work permits. They have been used to obtain commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs).

It has flooded the trucking industry with “hundreds of thousands” of non-citizen drivers. Many don’t have training, language skills, or vetting needed to safely operate 80,000-pound rigs. Many can’t read road signs.

Look how God works. Always been a fan of Ben Bergquam’s efforts to make our country safer. Today we just happened to sit next to one another in the airport lobby. Theres no such thing as coincidence just Gods good and perfect will. Follow Him @BenBergquam https://t.co/H9AHDOqH4h — American Truckers (@atutruckers) September 14, 2025

What does hundreds of thousands of unqualified truck drivers do to safety? Some can’t read highway signs and have fake licenses.

It deprives Americans of jobs and lowers their wages.

The trucking industry is in recession for three years due to slave wages for foreign drivers. Small American trucking firms can’t compete.

Immigration law is generally not enforced on highways. All of these trucks driven by foreigners have little immigration oversight.

Contact your legislators, but don’t count on Democrat legislators caring.