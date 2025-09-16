MTG: No Common Ground with Dems: They Literally Want to Kill Us…

Marjorie Taylor Greene said, “There is nothing left to talk about with the left. They hate us. They assassinated our nice guy who actually talked to them peacefully, debating ideas.

“Then millions on the left celebrated and made clear they want all of us dead. To be honest, I want a peaceful national divorce. Our country is too far gone and too far divided, and it’s no longer safe for any of us…I will pray for the left, but personally I want nothing to do with them.”

How many of us feel exactly the same way?

In a former position I held in the late 1990s, the school administrators said they only wanted to hang out with the left and only want to hear from people who agree with them. I don’t know if that’s systemic, but I suspect it could be.

“Do not be yoked with unbelievers.”

Watch:

Then, what is so infuriating, after they are violent, they demand the right to lower the temperature. It is always the same refrains from the same extreme left people and media outlets.

It’s evil.