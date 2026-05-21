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The Democrat Autopsy of Why They Lost in 2024 Is a Waste of Time

By
M Dowling
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The Democrat National Committee released the 2024 autopsy. It is a 192 page report that doesn’t explain why Kamala lost.

It ignores the actual reasons, which include inflation, gas prices, pronouns, men in women’s sports and bathrooms, RFK and MAHA, the border, religion, hatred of white men, traditional values, and her inability to properly answer a question. Kamala was a terrible candidate, and yet she wants to run again. I hope she does.

They left out their extreme leftist wokism as a possible reason.

CNN’s Chris Cillizza zeroed in on the Biden omission, writing that the report contains “not ONE mention of Joe Biden’s advanced age or the strategic decision to shield him from a public that thought he was too old to continue as president.”

“Unreal,” he added.

Reportedly, the autopsy claims the media was too right-wing for Democrats to win. No joke. That is what they think.

Benny Johnson said they did note some accurate points:
  • Trump’s they/them ads destroyed Harris
  • Biden sabotaged her before she even started
  • Lost connection with the working class
  • They ignored rural America entirely
  • Their whole message was “we’re not Trump.”

What they didn’t notice was that they had no ideas for improving the country and needed to come up with some.

The good news is Democrats still don’t get it and could keep losing.

Ken Martin had excuses for it since it was a total waste of time.

Kamala is a communist like her daddy.

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