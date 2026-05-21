Anatomy of Thomas Massie’s Loss: Seth Mandel v. Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson, who is anti-Israel, is blaming the Jews for Thomas Massie’s defeat. However, Massie did have financial support from some radical Islamists. That might have concerned some people. On the other hand, Seth Mandel sees Massie’s loss as a result of his pitting himself against President Trump and other forces.

Dana Loesch exposes Thomas Massie’s pro Islam, pro Democrat donors. Massie loves to talk about AIPAC yet he is funded by Joe Kiani and Sam Marouq. Both foreign born nationals who support Hamas and fund Democrats. Not very “America First” pic.twitter.com/5g0vDJwRIr — J (@JayTC53) May 19, 2026

Seth Mandel, a conservative never-Trumper, has a different take in the Free Press, a pro-Israel outlet.

Many believe Trump recognized not just that Massie was a less-than-loyal party member, but that his ideology was poisonous for the party and the nation.

“Yet by his telling, Massie’s real opponents were something much bigger. At a fundamental level, the irascible Kentucky libertarian pitted himself against President Donald Trump as well as a collection of forces, real and imagined, that Massie believes are steering Trump’s presidency: the “Zionists,” the “military-industrial complex,” AIPAC, and the “Epstein class.”

“His defeat is a vindication of Trump’s power, and also a victory for moral hygiene within the GOP. He confirmed as much in his concession speech Tuesday with a joke aimed at Israel: ‘I would have come out sooner, but I had to call my opponent and concede, and it took a while to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv.

“ … Yet one interest group only seems to have awakened the angry conspiracist inside Thomas Massie: advocates of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship. This election is “a referendum on whether Israel gets to buy seats in Congress,” Massie said. He took the extraordinary step of converting his suspicion of Jewish disloyalty into actual legislation, targeting the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) with a bill that would force it to register as an agent of a foreign government—despite the fact that AIPAC is an organization of American Jews.

“Republicans who oppose him are also suspect, Massie has said, because they believe “you better do whatever Israel wants.”

You may not agree with Seth Mandel, and then there is Tucker’s take.

This is what Tucker wrote in the day’s email:

Thomas Massie’s primary defeat is the saddest political development in a long time. It marks the end of the congressman’s time in office, the death of MAGA, and the destruction of any hope in the current GOP.

On the bright side, nothing will be the same moving forward. By eliminating one of our country’s most popular lawmakers simply because he believes in America First, the globalist lobby has officially gone too far for people to bear. The public now knows how the system really works, meaning reform is guaranteed.

Yes, this is a low point. But it is not the endpoint. He thinks abandoning MAGA is great.

If Massie were so popular, he would have won. It also takes a ridiculous level of hubris on Tucker’s part to say MAGA is dead because he says so. Massie didn’t lose because he is America First. He lost because he’s a contrarian 100% of the time and killed Trump’s agenda as much as he could, plus he lied on several occasions.

It’s not that everything Tucker says is wrong, and yes, the war and now Cuba are not popular or concerning, but Tucker is helping Democrats now. And we have no one else besides Trump.