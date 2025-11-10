The Democrats Who Vote to Open Government & What They’re Saying

The Democrats voted to open the government, having secured a deal to vote on extending the ACA subsidies for one year. However, they need 60 votes, which they won’t get, but they will get Republicans on the record as not approving the continuation of the Obamacare subsidies for another year.

Dick Durbin, who is retiring.

In a statement, Durbin said that “this bill is not perfect, but it takes important steps to reduce their shutdown’s hurt.”

“For 40 days—the longest shutdown in U.S. history—federal workers went without paychecks. This includes our air traffic controllers, whose towers were already understaffed. They continued to work 10 hours days, six days per week to keep our airspace safe, with this additional stress at a life-saving job,” he said.

Sne. Angus King doesn’t face re-election for six years.

“The question was, is, as the shutdown progresses, is a solution on the ACA becoming any more likely? It appears not,” King said Sunday. “I think people are saying we’re not going to get what we want, although we still have a chance – because part of the deal is a vote on the ACA subsidies – but in the meantime, a lot of people are being hurt.

Sen. Tim Kaine has five years left on his term.

“I have long said that to earn my vote, we need to be on a path toward fixing Republicans’ health care mess and to protect the federal workforce,” Kaine said in a statement about the vote.

Kaine said the deal “guarantees a vote to extend Affordable Care Act premium tax credits,” and also that it “will protect federal workers from baseless firings, reinstate those who have been wrongfully terminated during the shutdown, and ensure federal workers receive back pay.”

Elected in 2022, Sen. John Fetterman doesn’t believe in shutting the government.

He said that the shutdown “has more than run its course.”

“If we have the votes, it’s probably going to be the minimum if it does,” he warned.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is not seeking re-election.

In a statement Sunday, Shaheen said that “waiting longer will only prolong the pain Americans are feeling because of the shutdown.”

“Let’s be clear: This is a major step that was not predetermined. I have spent years as the lead sponsor of this legislation. There is no one in the Senate who wants to see these tax credits extended more than me. But weeks of negotiations with Republicans have made clear that they will not address health care as part of shutdown talks,” Shaheen said.

Opinion

Republicans don’t want to respond to bullying. Obamacare is unsustainable and was always meant to roll into Universal Healthcare when it failed as Barack Obama explained to the SEIU in 2007. CATO also reported that only 7% of Americans use it. Big Pharma wanted the shutdown and Republicans bullied into extending the subsidies which have made insurance companies and Big Pharma wealthier.

Democrats Finally Admit:

Obama’s Obamacare Nightmare FAILED –

Screwing Millions While

Illegal Aliens & Fat-Cat Execs

Cash In!

A Quick Memory Lane Trip: pic.twitter.com/6JjGjLRgvw — Farm Girl Carrie ‍ (@FarmGirlCarrie) October 25, 2025

Princess Di on James Golden’s show:

The furloughed employees were always going to be called back and be given back pay.

While Democrats won’t get the 60 votes to pass one year of the ACA subsidies, it will put Republicans on the record of not approving the freebies for people here illegally.

Republicans want to negotiate this failed healthcare program and they have until the end of the year.

The Democrats who caved have nothing to lose, but Republicans will be the subject of unfair attacks and the media will highlight them.

New York Democrat Senator, Kirsten Gillibrand said “Republicans currently control the House, the Senate, and the White House. Their refusal to work with Democrats to make life more affordable has led to the longest government shutdown in American history – a crisis that is hurting feelings families, workers, and small businesses in New York and across the country.”

Democrats know full well that they can control those branches but not be able to open the government. The only way they could open the government is if the Senate gave up the filibuster which they don’t believe in doing. However, that line does fly with much of the public.

Republican Speaker Mike Johnson said, “It’s a great development. It’s long overdue. It vindicates our position in this all along,” he said. He plans to say much more in his press conference later this morning.

Here is yet another perspective.

This is insane. Look at these numbers: Bernie has taken $23M over the years.

Raphael Warnock $14M.

Elizabeth Warren $10M+. This shutdown was pushed by Big Pharma. Democrats forced Big Pharma’s Covid drugs into your arms and then they starved our poor so that they could… https://t.co/Z27M7vZdyG pic.twitter.com/iPWZ9MwRFu — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 10, 2025

Here’s the receipt… Snake Oil Salesman @SenSchumer wants to gorge the pockets of Insurance Companies! You can see that everybody’s healthcare premiums went up after 2010. Thanks to Obamacare…

Single coverage increased by about 70% and over 58% for family coverage‼️ Democrats… pic.twitter.com/T5h8oOmGsT — Intentional w/ Mic Meow (@MicMeowed) November 8, 2025