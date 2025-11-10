Mayor Johnson’s $50M Bus Station For Poor Women to Get Abortions

Mayor Brandon Johnson has proposed spending $50 million in tax payer funding to buy and rehab or rebuild a Greyhound station in Chicago. He wants to make it easier for poor women to travel to Chicago for an abortion.

An intercity transit system is important if you have the money, but Johnson hasn’t told anyone about taking the money from a fund geared for necessary infrastructure projects nor did he get permission. He’s just taking the money out as if it’s his personal ATM.

It would basically be for low income, disabled and unemployed riders, which makes it sound like it might be free or close to free. It will allow them to have an inter-city, transit and transportation equity system, he said.

They Don’t Have Any Money

Chicago is currently facing a significant financial crisis, with a projected budget shortfall of $982.4 million for the 2025 fiscal year. This shortfall is a result of a combination of factors, including lower-than expected corporate tax revenues and the decision by the Chicago Public Schools not to make a $175 million payment to its employee pension fund, reports the Sun-Times.

The city must fill this $222.9 million deficit by the end of the year, and Mayor Brandon Johnson has proposed raising new taxes and fees on wealthy residents and large corporations to address the situation. However, critics argue that these measures are only one-time fixes and not a long-term solution to the city’s fiscal challenges.

Surprise!

At the same time, he wants to take $50 million out of an important infrastructure project, Canal-Congress. That’s how the Alderman found out about the $50 million. He happened upon the line item on the Canal-Congress TIF. It shocked Alderman Conway that Johnson didn’t tell anyone and thought he could just take the money out.

Johnson was already planning to take $71.9 million out of the Canal-Congress TIF to support the record $1 billion TIF surplus he is using to rescue the Chicago Public Schools and bankroll the new contract with the Chicago Teachers Union that was the driving force behind his election.

In other words, Chicago has serious infrastructure problems and he’s abandoning them for his priorities and donors. These are all temporary fixes at the great expense of taxpayers.

What concerns Alderman Conway is the fact that the mayor’s office “thinks it’s OK to spend $50 million” on a new Greyhound station “at a time when we’re asking for more in taxes and fees amid rising costs and not implementing some of the efficiencies identified in the Ernst & Young report.”