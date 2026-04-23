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Home Home The Dutch Riots as Unvetted Aliens Are Dumped in a Small Town

The Dutch Riots as Unvetted Aliens Are Dumped in a Small Town

By
M Dowling
-
2
225

The Europeans claim to have a lock on ‘democracy.’ Like Chuck Schumer, they look down on the Trump administration as undemocratic for his opposition to open borders. So, take a look at the clips below; this is what European democracy looks like. The Dutch residents of a small town are not allowed to have a say as 110 unvetted invaders are dumped into their community.

According to the courts, an empty town hall in Loosdrecht, near Hilversum, can be used as an asylum center despite local objections that have led to several nights of protests and rioting. A court in Lelystad has ruled.

Despite the court decision, the local council has decided to postpone opening the center until next month, after King’s Day, when more police will be available to provide security following three nights of rioting.

Riot police were called to the empty town hall on Wednesday evening after a large crowd of protestors had gathered outside, throwing fireworks at the police. At least one police officer was injured, broadcaster NOS reported.

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