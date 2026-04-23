The Dutch Riots as Unvetted Aliens Are Dumped in a Small Town

The Europeans claim to have a lock on ‘democracy.’ Like Chuck Schumer, they look down on the Trump administration as undemocratic for his opposition to open borders. So, take a look at the clips below; this is what European democracy looks like. The Dutch residents of a small town are not allowed to have a say as 110 unvetted invaders are dumped into their community.

According to the courts, an empty town hall in Loosdrecht, near Hilversum, can be used as an asylum center despite local objections that have led to several nights of protests and rioting. A court in Lelystad has ruled.

Despite the court decision, the local council has decided to postpone opening the center until next month, after King’s Day, when more police will be available to provide security following three nights of rioting.

Riot police were called to the empty town hall on Wednesday evening after a large crowd of protestors had gathered outside, throwing fireworks at the police. At least one police officer was injured, broadcaster NOS reported.

The Netherlands town of Loosdrecht tonight. Riot police baton locals in the head and set dogs onto them for opposing 110 unvetted invaders being dumped in their community. pic.twitter.com/lVLHzM2oMq — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) April 22, 2026

Meer beelden uit Loosdrecht waar het loos ging: “Dat krijg je als je D66 stemt.” Landverraders roepen naar de ME is trouwens niet oké. pic.twitter.com/fRKeUh35Rj — Esther Voet (@Esther_Voet) April 20, 2026

Demonstratie gisteravond in Loosdrecht tegen de komst van een noodopvang voor 110 mannelijke asielzoekers. Inwoners reageren: “Je zegt het op vrijdag en woensdag komen er 110 mannelijke, alleenstaande asielzoekers.” “Een handjevol mensen van het dorp hebben een brief gekregen,… pic.twitter.com/c6cU1lGvLt — Strijder124 (@Strijder124) April 21, 2026

Hundreds of migrants are to be moved to a location in Loosdrecht – a small town close to where I grew up. The locals were not given any say of course and took to the streets in protest. Glad to see the true Dutch fighting spirit isn’t gone completely. Go, my fellow countrymen!… pic.twitter.com/HIzLU9BJg4 — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) April 21, 2026