RNC Committee Woman Thinks Virginia Redistricting Is Dead

As we reported, there are four clear statutory violations in the redistricting referendum in Virginia. The judge found the vote unconstitutional and blocked it from certification. The election was also very close, suggesting the entire process had to be accurate.

There are several ways judges can rule. Also, the judges have to be recertified by the Democrats. They could ditch the judge, who is a Democrat.

Virginia RNC committeewoman Patricia Lymon believes the safest path for the judges is to tell Democrats to take the referendum up next year. She doesn’t think they will do that since they won’t be able to use Donald Trump.

She is optimistic that redistricting is dead in Virginia.