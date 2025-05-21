The Empire Strikes Back! Questioning Biden’s Illness Is a Right-Wing Conspiracy

You know how the media gets together in the mornings to receive the Goebbels talking points for the day or week? Well, the talking point this week is that any questions surrounding Joe Biden’s illness is a conspiracy theory. Any logical question is inappropriate.

They do it every time and it seems to work.

Video added to provide more context.

USA TODAY

Rex Huppke

I’ll always remember where I was on May 19, 2025, when every Republican in America became a urologic oncologist with a deep and specific expertise in former President Joe Biden’s prostate.

That was the moment a shiny new right-wing conspiracy theory was born. Biden’s announcement that he has an aggressive form of prostate cancer was instantly turned into a scandal, with everyone from Vice President JD Vance to one of President Donald Trump’s sons suggesting the diagnosis must have been part of an elaborate cover-up.

The Biden campaign spent millions to stage a fake town hall — and it was so bad, they couldn’t even use any of it for campaign commercials. Some people blamed Biden being incoherent, some blamed the “lighting.” Jennings: “They spent millions of dollars to stage a town hall and… pic.twitter.com/FaXptIRqsa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 21, 2025

Washington Post

Sarah Ellison and Mariana Alfaro

When President Biden announced he was suspending his campaign for president, Donald Trump and some of his supporters stitched together a series of conspiracy theories about Biden’s health, his motives for dropping out, and even whether he was still alive.

They all knew and called all of us liars when we pointed it out..pic.twitter.com/bdXPZxSiFi — Ava- I Love My USA! (@WEdwarda) May 21, 2025



Daily Beast

Julia Ornedo

MAGA Immediately Turns Biden’s Cancer Into Another Conspiracy

COVER-UP?

Hours after Biden’s cancer diagnosis was announced, conservatives raised their eyebrows at what they claimed was another cover-up.

Mayorkas has to be added to the list of people from Joe’s administration who participated in the racketeering scheme to hide Joe’s non compos mentis status from the American people Listen to this pic.twitter.com/cYVXGS7H4e — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) May 18, 2025

HuffPo

Ryan Grenoble

Texas Rep. Responds To Biden Cancer Diagnosis With A Conspiracy Theory

”We are laughing” — Scott Jennings scoffs in disbelief as Democrat panelist mounts absurd “BUT TRUMP” defense over Joe Biden’s health coverups: Jennings: You can’t tell countless lies to the American people for years about Joe Biden to cover up for him, then expect them to… pic.twitter.com/TG0Vt6T5Pm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 20, 2025



DW

Fact check: Misinformation after Biden’s cancer diagnosis

Aldo Sanchez Vera

US President Trump’s allies have fueled speculation about former President Joe Biden’s recent aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis. They imply that his medical team may have concealed the condition.

Independent TV

Inside the MAGA conspiracy about Biden’s cancer | Debunked

News of Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis on Sunday (18 May) quickly became a political tool.

Conspiracy theories emerged almost instantly — claims that he’s had cancer longer than disclosed, rumours it’s “stage five” and a misleading 2022 video clip suggesting he had previously admitted to having cancer.

Donald Trump’s son even amplified some of these theories, fuelling the misinformation.

Megyn Kelly forces Jake Tapper to publicly admit he called Lara Trump to apologize for the now infamous 2020 interview. “I called Lara and said ‘you were right’ … She was totally right.” No one deserves to eat crow more than Jake Tapper. pic.twitter.com/slNLgEsTcN — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 20, 2025

