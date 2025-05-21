The Empire Strikes Back! Questioning Biden’s Illness Is a Right-Wing Conspiracy

You know how the media gets together in the mornings to receive the Goebbels talking points for the day or week? Well, the talking point this week is that any questions surrounding Joe Biden’s illness is a conspiracy theory. Any logical question is inappropriate.

They do it every time and it seems to work.

USA TODAY
Rex Huppke

I’ll always remember where I was on May 19, 2025, when every Republican in America became a urologic oncologist with a deep and specific expertise in former President Joe Biden’s prostate.

That was the moment a shiny new right-wing conspiracy theory was born. Biden’s announcement that he has an aggressive form of prostate cancer was instantly turned into a scandal, with everyone from Vice President JD Vance to one of President Donald Trump’s sons suggesting the diagnosis must have been part of an elaborate cover-up.

Washington Post
Sarah Ellison and Mariana Alfaro

When President Biden announced he was suspending his campaign for president, Donald Trump and some of his supporters stitched together a series of conspiracy theories about Biden’s health, his motives for dropping out, and even whether he was still alive.


Daily Beast
Julia Ornedo

MAGA Immediately Turns Biden’s Cancer Into Another Conspiracy
COVER-UP?

Hours after Biden’s cancer diagnosis was announced, conservatives raised their eyebrows at what they claimed was another cover-up.

HuffPo
Ryan Grenoble

Texas Rep. Responds To Biden Cancer Diagnosis With A Conspiracy Theory


DW
Fact check: Misinformation after Biden’s cancer diagnosis
Aldo Sanchez Vera

US President Trump’s allies have fueled speculation about former President Joe Biden’s recent aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis. They imply that his medical team may have concealed the condition.

Independent TV

Inside the MAGA conspiracy about Biden’s cancer | Debunked

News of Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis on Sunday (18 May) quickly became a political tool.

Conspiracy theories emerged almost instantly — claims that he’s had cancer longer than disclosed, rumours it’s “stage five” and a misleading 2022 video clip suggesting he had previously admitted to having cancer.

Donald Trump’s son even amplified some of these theories, fuelling the misinformation.


