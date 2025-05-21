Rep. Eugene Vindman Under FEC Investigation

Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-Va.) was slapped with a campaign finance complaint Monday. He is accused of using campaign money to promote a book authored by his twin brother, Alexander. Alexander was a planted witness in President Trump’s first impeachment.

According to the complaint by Americans for Public Trust (APT), Eugene’s campaign team touted Alexander’s book “The Folly of Realism: How the West Deceived Itself About Russia and Betrayed Ukraine” in fundraising email blasts sent Feb. 27 and March 7 of this year.

The NY Post:

The Post reported that Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show that Eugene’s campaign paid $38,783 to a South Florida bookstore where Alexander was concurrently signing copies of the tome as a “fundraising expense.”

“It is clearly illegal to use campaign resources for personal use, and that is just what Representative Vindman has done,” said Americans for Public Trust executive director Caitlin Sutherland.

“Rep. Vindman misused campaign resources to help promote his brother’s book all the way to the New York Times bestseller list. The tens of thousands of campaign dollars spent to subsidize his brother’s spurious book should be immediately investigated by the FEC.”

FEC rules state that using campaign assets, such as donor lists, for book promotion or other monetary benefit is usually classified as “prohibited personal use.”

Remember how they tried to put Donald Trump in prison over the payment to the prostitute even though Trump used his own money? They called it a campaign finance violation, and it wasn’t. This is a campaign finance violation.

The Ad

The Feb. 27 email blast by Eugene’s campaign bore the subject line “Alex’s New Book” and encouraged recipients to purchase a copy, saying that it “reveals profound truths.”

The March 7 email again promoted “The Folly of Realism” and urged recipients to “claim your copy,” according to the complaint.

“Vindman for Congress has significantly subsidized the marketing costs that should be borne by Alexander Vindman and his book’s commercial publisher,” APT’s filing stressed, citing FEC rules stipulating that campaign funds can’t be converted “by any person to personal use.”

The Post reached out to Eugene Vindman’s office for comment.

