Tlaib Fuels Hate, Riots & Anti-Americanism at a CCP-Funded Conference

Rashida Tlaib spoke at the radical left People’s Conference for Palestine, spewing her usual anti-American and Jew hate bile to enthusiastic applause and a standing ovation. Make no mistake, these radicals hate America as much or more than Jews.

The people who attend this conference are communists, fascists, and radical Islamists. They are dangerous, and they support Hamas.

Rashida Tlaib, a friend of literal terrorists, gave a speech at a pro-Hamas rally that is enough to remove her from Congress, but will anyone do it?

Her Speech

Early in the speech, she said she is a typical Palestinian, which I believe. It’s why we must not let any more come in. It might be too late as it is. It boggles the mind that Marjorie Taylor Greene fell for the Hamas op of getting more in if they have handicapped children. Not one of those children came in on stretchers or needed immediate care. It was a ruse by a Hamas-tied ‘charitable’ organization tied to The Holy Land Foundation.

Rashida misrepresents the truth continuously, but our media doesn’t see the need to warn Americans or tell the truth about her.

She explained that “they” are “now in Congress,” and they are in every corner of the United States.” Tlaib confirmed that they are “just getting started,” and “growing and growing” in numbers.

The lies about what Israel is doing were nonstop. The friend to terrorists ranted about defunding healthcare and food assistance programs in the US, comparing it to starving Gazans. Healthcare and SNAP weren’t defunded. The freebies to illegals are gone and if people want assistance when they are able-bodied they have to work 20 hours a week or do 12 hours of community service. The federal government is trying to address the bottom feeders who want to live off the taxpayers.

The radical Hamas supporter claimed the US was “built on slavery and genocide and rape and oppression.”

Wearing her Arafat scarf, she strongly backed the riots and abuses on our college campuses and called for more. That should be enough to oust her from Congress. Tlaib is an enemy of the State.

Tlaib lies and screams. She is anti-American and should be ousted from Congress. Instead, Americans are looking to vote in two just like her as mayors of New York City and Minneapolis.

Excerpt

“They thought they could kill us, rape us, imprison us, violently, uproot us from our olive tree farms, starve our children to death and we would disappear. Well, guess what? Now we’re in Congress and we’re every corner of the United States. No, they just don’t get it. They just don’t get it. They will never truly comprehend, even after seven decades, that we aren’t going anywhere. We are just getting started.

She Calls Us Motherfuckers

“I want to say to all of them, every genocide enabler, look at this room, motherfuckers. We ain’t going anywhere; we are just are just growing and growing and growing; we are bringing siblings from other movements with us. Every corner of the city that raised me has shown me how to fight for civil rights and justice and against oppression as an American. This city taught me.

Only Them

“Taught me that the political structures that I have to work in, that we are surrounded by, was built on slavery and genocide and rape and oppression. Detroit taught me that these institutions will never save us. Detroit will remind me constantly, the community mothers, that it’s not the genocide enabling Congress or the White House that will free our people. It is only us. It can only be us. This is the least we can do, is show up, the least we can do to try to save lives, enabling the genocide in Gaza and dismantling the apartheid system that oppresses Palestinians, unifies so many different struggles.

Anti-American Haters

“You all seen it for freedom and justice at home and abroad. What’s been tested on the Killing Fields of Gaza is already being deployed right here in the streets of America. What our government is willing to do to Palestinians, they are willing to do to all of you. It is no surprise to me, as the daughter of Detroit, that I see our government that has supplied the bombs and excuse excuses Israel from destroying literally every single day, hospitals, communities and manufacturing. Mass starvation is also the same government that’s defunding healthcare and food assistance programs here in our country, it is no surprise to you.”

The CCP funded this and at least one terror group member.

