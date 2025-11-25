The European Peace Plan Is Ridiculous

Ukrainians like the European plan to end the war with Russia. NATO membership is part of it which is one of the reasons for the invasion. It won’t fly. They want no territorial concessions, EU membership, a ceasefire, and no change to the Ukrainian military. Russia will be compelled to rebuild Ukraine.

Since Ukraine lost the war, this is not a peace plan but a plan to keep the war going until the last Ukrainian is dead.

Europe gave up their armies and can’t even defend themselves, why should they have any say?