Ilhan Omar Smugly Informs the USA That Somalis Are the Fabric of Our Nation

By
M Dowling
-
0
7

Ilhan Omar Says Somalians are the fabric of this nation. Okay, then why don’t they act like it and stop the shootings, terrorism, rapes and ranting against white people?

I’m not saying this complaint has anything to do with their skin color, but it has everything to do with their criminal culture. Somalis, one of the most awful immigration groups, were invited here because they are Somalis.

They steal a lot of our money, and are no dopes. They know how to commit welfare fraud. It’s too bad they don’t use their talents to make America better.

Somalia, the Most Corrupt Country in the World, steals more money than any other group per 100,000 population.

