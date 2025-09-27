The FBI Agents Who Bowed to the Anti-Police BLM Are Fired

The reassigned kneeling agents of the FBI were fired, and good riddance.

The FBI has fired agents who were photographed kneeling during a racial justice protest in Washington that followed the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, three people familiar with the matter said Friday.

The bureau had reassigned the agents last spring but has since fired them, said the people, who insisted on anonymity to discuss personnel matters with The Associated Press.

The number of FBI employees fired was not immediately clear, but two people said it was roughly 20.

They bowed to anti-police communist organization, Black Lives Matter, and on behalf of a career criminal, George Floyd. Floyd died while committing crimes.

We need the best, not weaklings who bow to the absurd. They are a disgrace.

Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
27 seconds ago

“Oath-breakers” have no place in government!
P.S. looks like at least one should have been fired for being out of shape. Ugh!

0
Reply
