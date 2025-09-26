Lavrov Says the EU and NATO Are at War With Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday, per a Public Telegram Board, that NATO and the European Union are waging war against Russia “using Ukraine as a proxy” and are “directly participating” in the conflict.

Lavrov’s comments follow Kremlin claims that Western military and financial support for Ukraine amounts to direct hostility toward Russia.

That’s true.

Russia is allegedly, suddenly flying drones and jets into NATO air space in Poland, Estonia and Denmark, but Russia denies it. It is very suspicious to think Russia is suddenly flying drones everywhere.

President Trump told NATO they can do what they want, and he will keep sending any weapons Ukraine wants. This keeps the US in the war.

EU Fuhrer Ursula von der Leyen is busy clamping down on speech with her Democracy Shield. She is also outlining the blueprint for world government. It is chilling. Part of that vision is to destroy Russia. She plans to fund the Ukraine war by depleting the funds of the people.

While the unelected Fuhrer shuts down all speech she doesn’t like, she talks about power and basically setting up an EU dictatorship., which includes war with Russia.

We shouldn’t have anything to do with these people, and certainly not be involved with them militarily.

President Trump’s speech at the UN was exactly right, but the EU dictators are incapable of self-reflection.

A New World Order Based on Power:

Ursula von der Leyen: “There is simply no place and time for nostalgia, the front lines for a new world order based on power are being drawn right now.” Ursula wants to become a military leader? pic.twitter.com/MXo1aJ24nL — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) September 10, 2025

And why is President Trump saying Ukraine can take back all their land? Maybe they can if we join the war. It’s not America First. We shouldn’t be in Ukraine.

Ukraine wouldn’t do anything to form a peace pact and now they are bringing us into the war. And everyone is only blaming Russia, and falsely think they are a paper tiger.

The US, and EU began the war in 2014 when they encouraged the color revolution in Ukraine. Minsk II was a lie, which Germany and France admitted. They never intended to do anything but build up Ukraine’s military and go to war against Russia.

For his part Zelensky was at the UN pretending he is seeking peace, never having offered a thing. He even plans to keep Crimea. He offered nothing so we go to war?