The FBI Has a New Home

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is relocating its headquarters to the The Ronald Reagan Building. They have been in the aging J. Edgar Hoover building since 1975. It’s reportedly a dump. Kash Patel suggested it be turned into a Deep State museum.

Their new digs which they started looking for 20 years ago are modern and updated.

“This is a historic moment for the FBI,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a joint announcement with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).”Through our strong partnerships with members of Congress and GSA we are ushering FBI Headquarters into a new era and providing our agents of justice a safer place to work. Moving to the Ronald Reagan Building is the most cost effective and resource efficient way to carry out our mission.”

FBI’s existing headquarters in the Hoover building “has accumulated years of deferred maintenance, suffering from an aging water system to concrete falling off the structure,” said GSA Acting Administrator Stephen Ehikian. “I am proud of the GSA’s commitment to working with Director Patel and his FBI team to find a building that best supports their mission and their people.”

They took over the US Agency for International Development (USAID) which handled a more than $400 billion slush fund for politicians over the years. It’s now dismantled. Thank DOGE and Elon Musk for that.

Now the Democrats have no building to move their slush fund back into when they get back into office.