6 Months After the Fires, Surface Debris Cleared on Malibu Beaches

On January 7, the Palisades and Eaton fires began and continued for 24 days. Both fires were fully contained on Jan. 31, with over 37,000 acres burned and more than 16,000 structures destroyed.

Since then, surface debris has been removed. The foundations, dug deep into the terrain, are still there six months later.

People can’t get permits to rebuild. When they try, it will take years and thousands of permits, arguments, and discussions with the coastal commission. The unfortunate home owners are very rich and they like living on the beach in Malibu.

Trump and Republicans are talking about dropping regulations. Once these people get a load of the regulations, they’re going to vote Republican next time.