The FBI Is “Spying on the Trump Team, Today, Right Now”

The FBI is still spying on the Trump team. They are spying on senior figures at the top of the chain, such as Susie Wiles and Dan Scavino, and on junior figures, such as Michael Caputo. Mr. Caputo believes he was spied on because he worked in the policy department and made a film showing Joe Biden cleaning up in Ukraine. It made some people angry, and they tried to say it was funded by the Russians.

The weaponization of the FBI continued under Pam Bondi, probably because it’s bigger than anyone knew.

Mr. Caputo was shocked to learn of the spying, especially since the person who opened the probe worked in the very suite where he worked.

Every probe is likely aimed at finding anything they can use to build a case, following in Lavrentiy Beria’s footsteps. The violence and the financial costs destroyed his family. He lost his home, his children’s college fund, and everything. He had to move because of the Antifa assaults and the financial burdens of defending himself. His wife and children were victims of Antifa terror. He lost the most profitable years of his career.

Mr. Caputo briefly mentions the evil John Brennan in the clip. The word “demon” came up. I remember using that word once in reference to Brennan, but he’s not the only demon in government.

If we don’t pursue them now, it will be the end of the Republic.

They Spied on the 2024 campaign.

The spying continues today. They spied on the 2024 campaign. Pam Bondi didn’t clean it up. Mr. Caputo said they will do anything they can to nail people who support Trump. It’s coming.

What’s odd is that we are nobody here at Sentinel, yet I have been approached by government officials. Can you imagine how many people might be blackmailed?

Mr. Caputo said we need a task force to address it. He doesn’t see the difference between the U.S. and Russia, except that in Russia, they’re open about it. I think that’s true.