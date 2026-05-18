The Full Reason Democrats Are Distraught Over Redistricting

The reason Democrats are so extremely upset about losing racist gerrymandering in districting is not only about congressional seats. Stacey Abrams told a panel on The Weekend that it doesn’t only mean the loss of up to 19 or 20 congressional seats. Democrats could lose up to 191 state legislative seats.

Republicans have been cheated out of these seats for decades. Racial gerrymandering is unconstitutional. Can you imagine how much Democrats would lose if not for all the people here illegally?

Abrams then went on to misrepresent the ruling.

Stacey Abrams explains why Democrats are so distraught over the SCOTUS ruling against racially gerrymandered districts: “We could lose 19 to 20 congressional seats, but we could lose up to 191 state legislative seats.” Now you know why the vile rhetoric has ramped back up.… pic.twitter.com/VUTNBZ0nfb — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) May 18, 2026

The worst rhetoric is back after this ruling. Anything that goes against Democrats is like stepping on a poisonous snake. Threaten them, and it can become deadly.

Many politicians have become dependent on racially engineered districts to preserve political power.

The Supreme Court did not remove anyone’s right to vote. It did not bring back Jim Crow or repeal the Voting Rights Act. The Court said the government cannot draw congressional maps primarily by race.

The simple truth: