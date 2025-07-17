The Future Begins In Pennsylvania’s Conventional Power Sources

During the summit held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 15, companies promised new data centers, new jobs, cybersecurity education, energy research, and more.

Tech companies and investors will devote more than $90 billion to AI and energy infrastructure investments in Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump and Sen. Dave McCormick (R-Pa.) announced on July 15th at the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit held in Pittsburgh.

Senator McCormick hosted the inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit, attended by President Trump, “members of his cabinet, government officials, the world’s top leaders in energy and artificial intelligence, the biggest global investors, and labor and trade leaders.”

The summit included Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, White House AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks, Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

The purpose of the Summit was to“showcase Pennsylvania’s incredible potential to power the AI revolution and create opportunities for Pennsylvanians.”

The AI revolution, quantum computing, and data centers will necessitate a steady stream of electricity.

“Remaining the world’s leader in AI will require an enormous increase in energy production, and that’s taking place,” Trump said.

Trump added, “Today’s commitments are ensuring that the future is going to be designed, built, and made right here in Pennsylvania and right here in Pittsburgh and, I have to say, right here in the United States of America.”

The theme of the conference is to keep up and surpass China.

For now, there is no better way to meet the vast increase in demand for electricity than via conventional power sources such as coal, natural gas, and nuclear.

Pennsylvania’s Resources, Second Only to Texas

McCormick credits Pennsylvania’s “abundant energy sector” as a prime reason he believes the Commonwealth will be at the forefront of the AI era.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, “Known as the Keystone State, Pennsylvania is a leading East Coast supplier of natural gas, coal, refined petroleum products, and electricity to the nation.”

In fact, Pennsylvania is “the second-largest net supplier of energy to other states after Texas.”

McCormick also says that the Keystone State has “incredible universities” and a “skilled workforce” that is poised to “lead the next era of growth and opportunity.”

Tech Companies Are Spending Billions

Google announced its part in the AI and energy infrastructure investment initiative relatively early. The tech giant will pour $25 billion into data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure in the large PJM electric grid. Google will also contribute $3 billion to modernize two hydropower plants in Pennsylvania.

Major AI company Anthropic announced it would devote $1 million over three years to Carnegie Mellon University for its energy program. The company will provide an additional $1 million over three years to support the PicoCTF program, a cybersecurity education initiative affiliated with the university.

Meta plans to invest $2.5 million in rural Pennsylvania startups and provide community accelerator training for small businesses through a partnership program with Carnegie Mellon University.

Pennsylvania was th steel capital, but no so much any longer, but it could become the future of America.