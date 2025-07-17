A Maced ICE Tire Slasher & a MS-13 RI Man

A US citizen slashed the tires of an ICE vehicle. Agents chased him down. He resisted arrest and got maced in the face. Then agents took him away to jail. Yay!

A California man saw an ICE operation unfolding at Home Depot and decided to slash the tires of the agents’ vehicle. He then got ragdolled, maced in the face, and arrested. This is what I voted for. pic.twitter.com/a4CTFgZXYq — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 17, 2025

ICE arrested a member of the notorious MS-13 gang who was trafficking the deadly drug fentanyl in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday. Mayor Brett Smiley and the head of the city council held a press conference where they expressed concern about the possibility that the police might have assisted ICE in the arrest. They didn’t.

We’ve written about this Smiley person before. He is a nut. A false report online claimed the police helped ICE. The leadership are Democrats so they were very worried that this known, self-acknowledged MS-13 gangster and fentanyl dealer was stopped by police as well as ICE.

Perez said officers were called to the scene after they got a report of a motor vehicle accident involving an unmarked vehicle driven by ICE. Perez said the federal immigration agents were in pursuit of a suspect, Mendoza Meza, and crashed into that car, plus another parked car on Alverson Street.

“Our officers remained at the scene to ensure the safety of residents and to maintain order,” Perez said. “Let me repeat that: to ensure the safety of residents and to maintain work consistent with our responsibility to the public.”

Mayor Brett Smiley characterized the incident as “complex,” but said that the incident remains under review.

They terrorized a RI man, a neighbor, and it’s unacceptable.